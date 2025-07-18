We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA early next week

We heard the feedback regarding the same system. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.

We have a fix almost ready for the boss HP bar sometimes not being removed and creating weird graphical bugs at the top of the screen.

We are looking at fixing objects being sometimes impossible to lift or interact with even with enough followers.

We are looking at improving loading times in general.

We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.