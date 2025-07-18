Bug Fixes
Fixed that annoying delay when opening the ritual book.
Bugs we are actively working on
We have a big performance improvement in the work, especially in ongoing games with a lot of followers => ETA early next week
We heard the feedback regarding the same system. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.
We have a fix almost ready for the boss HP bar sometimes not being removed and creating weird graphical bugs at the top of the screen.
We are looking at fixing objects being sometimes impossible to lift or interact with even with enough followers.
We are looking at improving loading times in general.
We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.
We'll have an announcement monday regarding multiplayer. We are aware that the state of multiplayer is Worship is currently way rougher than we intended. We've temporarily updated the steam page to reflect that. If you are looking at Worship purely for the multiplayer experience, we would advise you to wait for a couple of updates until we get it to a state we consider playable. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you all for you patience!
If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on the Worship's Steam page!
