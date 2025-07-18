 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19276744
一部の選択肢で決定と同時に飛び上がるミスを修正。
ダイヤモンドいもむしの耐久度が通常の敵と同じになっていたバグを修正。
紅時雨の操作方法を一部変更。
セーブポイントが複数ある時、エフェクトが消えずに残るバグを修正。
（英語版）表記揺れを修正。
（英語版）入手しても保存されないサウンドがあったのを修正。
（英語版）クロノスを全部集めてもドリーミアがクロノスを強化してくれないバグを修正。

