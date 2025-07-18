 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19276678 Edited 18 July 2025 – 15:20:00 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

For the past month I was working on units update. After getting most of it done, I decided to scrap it as it wasn't a good fit for the game as a whole.

Although I had to get rid of most of it, some parts like region animations are still useful. So this update tries to make the wars look a bit more dynamic.

I also lowered casualties per battle.








Next update I will be focusing on diplomacy. Countries no longer will be at war from the start. I am not 100% sure what else will be included in that update as I like to prototype and try out different things.


Thanks for your continued support!

