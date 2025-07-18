Hello everyone,
For the past month I was working on units update. After getting most of it done, I decided to scrap it as it wasn't a good fit for the game as a whole.
Although I had to get rid of most of it, some parts like region animations are still useful. So this update tries to make the wars look a bit more dynamic.
I also lowered casualties per battle.
Next update I will be focusing on diplomacy. Countries no longer will be at war from the start. I am not 100% sure what else will be included in that update as I like to prototype and try out different things.
Thanks for your continued support!
Visuals and Balance
