This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Newsbearers! The wait is almost over — we’re thrilled to announce that the News Tower Community Playtest is officially kicking off today, July 23!

This is your chance to get hands-on with some of the biggest new features coming in the 1.0 release. We’re opening the newsroom doors early so you can try out new systems like Competitors, Perception, Factions, and more — and most importantly, share your feedback with us as we move toward launch.

What to Expect:

A first look at major 1.0 content including:

The new Competitor System

The updated Factions System

The new Perception System

A leaderboard for your highest scores achieved in News Tower! (Leaderboard will not carry over to the live game)

New gameplay systems that shake up how you build your news empire.

A chance to help shape the final release with your input

You can read all about the various features coming in 1.0 in our recent Road to 1.0 blog here:

You can get more information on how to join the playtest via our Discord in the #community-test-faq channel. The presses are rolling, so it's time to get reporting. Don't lose out to your competitors and make sure you're meeting the needs of the different factions and your readers!

IMPORTANT: Your save data from the live game will not work on the Community Test, and likewise, any progress made on the Community Test will not carry back over to the live game, or the 1.0 release.

We can’t wait to hear what you think, and we’re incredibly grateful for your help as we make News Tower the best it can be. Stay tuned for more info soon!

– The News Tower Team