Thanks to all the day-one players for their suggestions. There were some great discussions.



- Achievements should trigger as soon as they are completed

- You can zoom in and out using E and Q

- Peons will not try to collect trash that is being manually clicked

- Fixed some grammatical mistakes

- Properly reset data when a new game is created (red shard issue)

- Compressor sound now plays at the correct time and with a lower pitch

- "Extended Mode" is now a toggle instead of being hidden

- After the end animation, if someone decides to continue the game, a message will appear to enable endless mode