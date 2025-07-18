Thanks to all the day-one players for their suggestions. There were some great discussions.
- Achievements should trigger as soon as they are completed
- You can zoom in and out using E and Q
- Peons will not try to collect trash that is being manually clicked
- Fixed some grammatical mistakes
- Properly reset data when a new game is created (red shard issue)
- Compressor sound now plays at the correct time and with a lower pitch
- "Extended Mode" is now a toggle instead of being hidden
- After the end animation, if someone decides to continue the game, a message will appear to enable endless mode
Fill Up The Hole V1.03
