18 July 2025 Build 19276490 Edited 18 July 2025 – 15:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to all the day-one players for their suggestions. There were some great discussions.

- Achievements should trigger as soon as they are completed
- You can zoom in and out using E and Q
- Peons will not try to collect trash that is being manually clicked
- Fixed some grammatical mistakes
- Properly reset data when a new game is created (red shard issue)
- Compressor sound now plays at the correct time and with a lower pitch
- "Extended Mode" is now a toggle instead of being hidden
- After the end animation, if someone decides to continue the game, a message will appear to enable endless mode

Changed files in this update

