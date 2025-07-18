This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.26.5) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch . Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life improvements

If the secondary map is deleted somehow, upon loading the game will return to your settlement.

Historical records will remember stuff that happens on secondary maps.

You can take piles from secondary maps if the battle hasn't started yet.

Extortion can end in a tie now.

After defeating the enemy units on enemy settlements, those settlements can be looted for 10 days after the battle. After that, the settlement marker becomes disabled and no caravan can visit it.

Enemy listing for non-hostile map markers has been removed.

You’ll gain friendliness from factions after bandit camp and settlement victory close to them have been defeated.

More variations have been added to ambush maps.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where attack/ambush events didn’t have proper win/lose wordings.

Fixed the issue where runaway negotiators didn’t have a campfire/banner upon their arrival.

Fixed the issue where prisoners would spawn underground if they were taken to secondary maps.

Fixed the issue where if you saved then loaded while you were on a map with a bandit camp, enemies would behave weirdly.

Fixed the issue that prevented redcurrant shrub from being moddable.

Fixed the issue where wild aggressive animals would glitch out at night and trigger sleeping/attacking animations while doing neither.

Fixed the issue that allowed the appearance of warning messages settlers are starving, when a prisoner was starving. No message should appear when a prisoner is starving.

Fixed the issue where, in some cases, heraldry from the secondary map would load onto your settlement.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of incorrect timers in the world map selection panel for bandit camps and settlements.

Fixed the issue that prevented you from taking items from enemies, even though they have been defeated, but not all have been killed.

Fixed the issue where equipment wouldn’t end up destroyed when its durability stat reached minimum.

Fixed the issue that prevented you from taking resources on the secondary map if there were wild aggressive animals present on it.

Fixed the issue that displayed fainted settlers as carrying weight, when in fact they were carrying nothing (with them being fainted and all that).

Fixed the issue where random bears were roaming on a Mountain bandit camp. Now there is only one that is aggressive and it’s in a pit.

Fixed the issue where if you managed to place a socketable object on a wall at the same time as the autosave triggers, it would cause the socket to be “filled” even with nothing visible in it up until the reload.

Known issues:

Loot stashes with wild animals can be looted multiple times due to a glitch. Will be fixed soon.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

