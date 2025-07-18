Hey Vikings,

A new update is live, we've managed to slay some nasty bugs involving villagers getting stuck, market tasks being destroyed for all the wrong reasons and many other cases. There are also some nifty QoL additions, so enjoy!

Fixes

· Fixed an issue where clients would sometimes not have all the builders set on Builder's Hut/Builder's Post;

· Fixed errors caused by giving orders to villagers in a party while playing on a server hosted session;

· Fixed disconnect after a villager leaves or dies;

· Fixed cooking house workers taking soup out of the crockpot one by one;

· Fixed task quantity input field not working correctly in some cases;

· Fixed villagers sometimes getting stuck trying to access buried or floating items;

· Fixed a bug where clients would not see the red UI visual effect on top of the villager that is suffering, in the settlement overview menu;

New Features

· Added the possibility to save tasks presets for Warehouse storages;

Tweaks & Improvements

· Removed raw eggs as a filler from crockpot recipes. This should reduce overall egg usage;

· Marketplace tasks are no longer deleted when the cart is destroyed or assigned to a different villager;

· AI pathing optimizations: Villagers will find paths faster and more efficiently, preventing them from getting stuck searching for very long periods of time, especially in villagers with large populations;

· Villagers now only fill their largest water bottle when preparing for work;

· Food items in "Settlement resources" UI menu are now sorted by tier.



- Sand Sailor Studio