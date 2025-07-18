Every improvement in this update exists because of you. Your reports, suggestions, and support are helping us shape Sizzle & Stack into the best game it can be.
We’ve been cooking up fixes, tweaking systems, and adding quality-of-life improvements based directly on your input. Let’s take a look at what’s changed:
👩🍳 Gameplay Changes
- Sous-chef now automatically selects and starts cooking a new order.
- Sous-chef can now automatically purchase ingredients from Market cards.
- Each day now starts in a "Paused" state, giving you time to prepare.
- Reputation Points (Stars) are now awarded after each completed order, instead of at the end of the day.
- Customers are less likely to order unknown recipes.
- Sous-chef and Waiter card salaries have been reduced.
- Sub-ingredient card prices have been adjusted and lowered.
- Increased the drop rate of the Flour card.
- Deep Fryer now unlocks at 2.0 Reputation instead of 2.5.
🛒 Economy & Content Updates
- Certain ingredient pack prices have been reduced.
- Some items in Market cards are now cheaper.
- The Taco recipe has been added to the Mexican Pack.
🖥️ UI & UX Improvements
- A Report button has been added to the main menu.
- Satisfaction icon color has been changed to reduce confusion with the Money icon.
- Fail screen has been enlarged and made more informative.
- Sous-chef’s speech bubble now gives a clearer message when an ingredient is missing.
- The search bar is now more powerful — you can search by partial keywords.
🌍 Localization & Visuals
- Added support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese languages.
- Sizzle Medal now includes a shiny new animation when earned.
- Sizzy’s Grandma has been added to the Gift UI.
- Several minor visual polish and bug fixes included.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Multiple bugs related to Sous-chef and Waiter behavior have been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where upgraded tools weren’t functioning properly.
- Resolved a bug where the Waiter stopped serving after a few rounds.
- Addressed several save-related issues.
- Fixed a bug where Cozy Mode was disabled after restarting the game.
- Missing and incorrect texts have been added or corrected.
If you encounter any bugs or oddities, please let us know!
This patch is all about improving playability and stability — your feedback is what helps us get there 💌
Bon appétit,
-Sizzle & Stack Team
