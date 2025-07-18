👩‍🍳 Gameplay Changes

Sous-chef now automatically selects and starts cooking a new order.



Sous-chef can now automatically purchase ingredients from Market cards.



Each day now starts in a "Paused" state, giving you time to prepare.



Reputation Points (Stars) are now awarded after each completed order, instead of at the end of the day.



Customers are less likely to order unknown recipes.



Sous-chef and Waiter card salaries have been reduced.



Sub-ingredient card prices have been adjusted and lowered.



Increased the drop rate of the Flour card.



Deep Fryer now unlocks at 2.0 Reputation instead of 2.5.



🛒 Economy & Content Updates

Certain ingredient pack prices have been reduced.



Some items in Market cards are now cheaper.



The Taco recipe has been added to the Mexican Pack.



🖥️ UI & UX Improvements

A Report button has been added to the main menu.



Satisfaction icon color has been changed to reduce confusion with the Money icon.



Fail screen has been enlarged and made more informative.



Sous-chef’s speech bubble now gives a clearer message when an ingredient is missing.



The search bar is now more powerful — you can search by partial keywords.



🌍 Localization & Visuals

Added support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese languages.



Sizzle Medal now includes a shiny new animation when earned.



Sizzy’s Grandma has been added to the Gift UI.



Several minor visual polish and bug fixes included.



🐞 Bug Fixes

Multiple bugs related to Sous-chef and Waiter behavior have been fixed.



Fixed an issue where upgraded tools weren’t functioning properly.



Resolved a bug where the Waiter stopped serving after a few rounds.



Addressed several save-related issues.



Fixed a bug where Cozy Mode was disabled after restarting the game.



Missing and incorrect texts have been added or corrected.



First of all — thank you so much for all the amazing feedback you’ve been sharing with us.Every improvement in this update exists because of you. Your reports, suggestions, and support are helping us shape Sizzle & Stack into the best game it can be.We’ve been cooking up fixes, tweaking systems, and adding quality-of-life improvements based directly on your input. Let’s take a look at what’s changed:If you encounter any bugs or oddities, please let us know!This patch is all about improving playability and stability — your feedback is what helps us get there 💌