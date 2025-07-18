Bugfixes:
- Fixed some Russian and Chinese localization errors
- Fixed a crash with the Behemoth turret shooting at certain enemies
- Fixed a bug where workers in a slime block would recover from a stuck state upon the block landing.
- Fixed a bug that could rarely cause a crash when mining a Сling block.
- Fixed a bug where spores from the spore block could sometimes spawn blocks outside the level boundaries.
- Fixed tip text wrapping in the main menu with Chinese or Japanese language active.
- Fixed exclamation marks shown in the Contracts or Platform Select screens when no new skins are available.
Other:
- Tutorial for the Info button added.
Changed files in this update