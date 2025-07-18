 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19276380 Edited 18 July 2025 – 15:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed some Russian and Chinese localization errors
  • Fixed a crash with the Behemoth turret shooting at certain enemies
  • Fixed a bug where workers in a slime block would recover from a stuck state upon the block landing.
  • Fixed a bug that could rarely cause a crash when mining a Сling block.
  • Fixed a bug where spores from the spore block could sometimes spawn blocks outside the level boundaries.
  • Fixed tip text wrapping in the main menu with Chinese or Japanese language active.
  • Fixed exclamation marks shown in the Contracts or Platform Select screens when no new skins are available.


Other:

  • Tutorial for the Info button added.

