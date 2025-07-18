We're rolling out some minor fixes.
This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 2 (Patch 0.7.0) and forward.
[v.424817]
Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked with the Allure of the Void event
Fixed an issue where Blitz+ did not have improved stats over Blitz
Fixed an issue where Ascetic tooltip cards would show visually up for the Fire Maiden mastery unlock
Fixed an issue where Lightspeed required a target
Fixed an issue where Reboot would not also shuffle your hand into your deck
