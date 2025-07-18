 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19276358 Edited 18 July 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're rolling out some minor fixes.

This will update NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 2 (Patch 0.7.0) and forward.

[v.424817]

  • Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked with the Allure of the Void event

  • Fixed an issue where Blitz+ did not have improved stats over Blitz

  • Fixed an issue where Ascetic tooltip cards would show visually up for the Fire Maiden mastery unlock

  • Fixed an issue where Lightspeed required a target

  • Fixed an issue where Reboot would not also shuffle your hand into your deck

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769831
  • Loading history…
