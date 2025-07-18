 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19276320 Edited 18 July 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v.2.5.9 (July 18, 2025)

  • Added: "Zoom Tileset" keybinding for zooming tilesets via a mouse button and key. To set binding, go to: Edit > Buttons > General > Zoom Tileset.

  • Added: "Toggle Animation Panel" keybinding & pin for opening/closing animation panel. To set binding, go to: Edit > Buttons > General > Toggle Animation Panel.

  • Added: "Display Less Vertices" option in Edit > Settings > Edit Mode. When enabled, it will attempt to display less unselected vertices.

  • Fixed?: "Auto refresh Tilesets" setting would sometimes fail to refresh tilesets or even fail to work at all for some users.

  • Fixed: "Deselect when single-clicking" option wouldn't deselect a selected face/object/edge/etc that was clicked on, causing it to remain selected.

  • Fixed: Was still able to click vertices behind cameras/lights if "Camera Based when single-clicking" was enabled.

  • Fixed: If attempted to close program while a panel with greyed out background was open, it would prevent any further attempts at closing the program even if panel wasn't open.

  • Fixed: Spot selecting/deselecting would work on tiles outside of object edit mode even if "Object Mode Constraint" option was enabled.

  • Fixed: Rebinding the "Toggle Object Mode" action twice wouldn't unbind it the second time.



Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Linux Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1244044
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link