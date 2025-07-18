v.2.5.9 (July 18, 2025)

Added: "Zoom Tileset" keybinding for zooming tilesets via a mouse button and key. To set binding, go to: Edit > Buttons > General > Zoom Tileset.

Added: "Toggle Animation Panel" keybinding & pin for opening/closing animation panel. To set binding, go to: Edit > Buttons > General > Toggle Animation Panel.

Added: "Display Less Vertices" option in Edit > Settings > Edit Mode. When enabled, it will attempt to display less unselected vertices.

Fixed?: "Auto refresh Tilesets" setting would sometimes fail to refresh tilesets or even fail to work at all for some users.

Fixed: "Deselect when single-clicking" option wouldn't deselect a selected face/object/edge/etc that was clicked on, causing it to remain selected.

Fixed: Was still able to click vertices behind cameras/lights if "Camera Based when single-clicking" was enabled.

Fixed: If attempted to close program while a panel with greyed out background was open, it would prevent any further attempts at closing the program even if panel wasn't open.

Fixed: Spot selecting/deselecting would work on tiles outside of object edit mode even if "Object Mode Constraint" option was enabled.