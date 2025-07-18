v0.4.1
Bugfixes
Fixed an issue where competitions could get stuck with a negative date (you’ll need to replay the last one you completed to unlock new competitions).
Resolved a freeze that could occur when ingredients were in storage but no accessible storage rooms were available for laymen to retrieve them.
Fixed a bug with Old Ale where storing it in barrels would reduce its quality instead of improving it.
Corrected placement issues for the new prize furniture.
Resolved a rare issue causing sound to break in certain situations.
Applied initial fixes to address recent performance drops in the latest build.
Fixed stuck audio sliders on some operating systems.
Changed files in this update