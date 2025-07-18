v0.4.1

Fixed an issue where competitions could get stuck with a negative date (you’ll need to replay the last one you completed to unlock new competitions).

Resolved a freeze that could occur when ingredients were in storage but no accessible storage rooms were available for laymen to retrieve them.

Fixed a bug with Old Ale where storing it in barrels would reduce its quality instead of improving it.

Corrected placement issues for the new prize furniture.

Resolved a rare issue causing sound to break in certain situations.

Applied initial fixes to address recent performance drops in the latest build.