18 July 2025 Build 19276286 Edited 18 July 2025 – 15:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.1

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where competitions could get stuck with a negative date (you’ll need to replay the last one you completed to unlock new competitions).

  • Resolved a freeze that could occur when ingredients were in storage but no accessible storage rooms were available for laymen to retrieve them.

  • Fixed a bug with Old Ale where storing it in barrels would reduce its quality instead of improving it.

  • Corrected placement issues for the new prize furniture.

  • Resolved a rare issue causing sound to break in certain situations.

  • Applied initial fixes to address recent performance drops in the latest build.

  • Fixed stuck audio sliders on some operating systems.


