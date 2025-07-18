Hello inmates!

Thank you for your support and feedback!

Here are the details of this update:

Fixed the bug where after retrieving "Wesley's Recording Watch", there is a chance that the subsequent actions cannot be triggered, causing the progress of the main quest to be stuck. (For players who have already encountered this issue, subsequent actions for the main quest will be triggered after leaving the cooking room or actively interacting with the prisoner crafting table.)

Additionally, due to a Steam technical issue, there are currently two purchase options showing on the store page. Please make sure to choose the one with the discount! We’re urgently working to resolve this and apologize for the inconvenience.

We would also like to address an issue related to the support packs: the Back to the Dawn Concept Art Collection is currently only available in Simplified Chinese due to scheduling and typesetting challenges. We plan to add other languages at a later date and hope for your understanding. Thank you for your patience!

If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.