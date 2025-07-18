My Goals for Build 7

This build ended up being aimed at cleaning up the UI/UX from BUILD 6. I tested out the ideas I mentioned in the last post, but adding back in resource costs and the tech tree made the game feel too complicated for what I think the core fun is with Hexagod.

I love how the game loop makes getting into the fun easy and still offers the fun of roguelike decision making. In the coming builds I want to keep adding in relics, buildings, and tile improvements which give the various resource distinct purposes and synergies. My hope is that the depth and richness then comes form what you find during a run and how you position things, but the core gameplay loop is super simple.



In the next build I'm going to work on adding in more tile shapes, rework the current relics, and then add in new tile improvements/buildings.



Thanks for checking out my little game.

-Aarimous





Patch Notes

New Things

Added a new daily BONUS GOAL to collect a certain amount of resources. If you reach the bonus goal you’ll be rewarded with a choice of 3 relics at the end of the day. Then the next day the goal amount will grow. Failing to reach it will result in no relic rewards. Regardless of success or failure the type of resource is randomized each day. In future builds I’ll likely expand upon this new system.

Added a new refined resource called Steam to be the the refined version of water.

Added a new refined resource called Feast to be the the the refined version of food.

Added back in the CHOAS card which randomized the type of a target (this is an uncommon card)

Added in 6 rare card which will change the type of a target tile to a specific type

General Changes

Buildings and Tile Improvements are now also moveable any time. My goal with this is to allow you to continually optimize or pivot your village as you place more tiles, find relics, and progress though the game. This should also make the bonus goals something you can rework your village to achieve. Removed the SMITE card since everything is now moveable

Chests are not moveable and will now always give you the option to take a random relic or skip to gain +1 reroll.

Adjusted the balance and placement logic for many Buildings and Improvements. Mostly my goals was to shake up the current “meta” to see what else I can learn about the balance.

Dynamic Loot Generation Added some back end logic to how the BUILD offerings are generated. It will now dynamically increase the weights of items you haven’t seen. It will also prevent you from seeing an option twice in a row. My goal was to making rerolling a bit more interesting. I will adjust this in the future more to potentially add some additional weighting so the quality of what you find is better.

Rarity changes I’ve adjusted how rarity works for card so that in the early game you will only see common cards and then each day the rarity shifts toward more uncommon and rare offerings as the run progress. For example on Day 10 the rarity is 5% common, 45% uncommon and 50% rare. My goal is to use these rarities to put more mid/late game options in the Uncommon and Rare tiers which should be more powerful than the early game (common) cards.

Daily tribute values have been increased for each day. I think the game became to easy with everything being moveable and it was already fairly easy once you figured it all out. My hope is for the daily values to be balance in a way where your decisions still feeling meaningful throughout the game. I will adjust these numbers as need and might even explore making the ACENSION level increase the daily tributes instead of all having the same base amount. Old: 25, 50, 150, 300, 500, 750, 1250, 2000, 3000, 4200 New: 42, 120, 260, 500, 850, 1350, 2000, 2900, 4200, 6000



Miscellaneous & Bug Fixes

Popups now once again animate on/off the screen

Updated the tutorial to have new steps. All players will need to go through the tutorial again so you can find any bugs or give me feedback on it. Thank you!

Moved the turn counter to the END TURN button

Added a UI element to the top bar to show the the offering type you will get. I’ll add more info to this component in future builds.

Update the Villager art to look a bit more like tokens from a board game

Updated the Village art to have a flair which will match it’s color

The resource tool tip will now show how much TRIBUTE each resource type counts towards

Tile transformation effects no longer destroy everything on the tile (could be some interesting implications since this means you can make an Improvement or Building be on a tile type that it normally can’t be placed on)

Fixed a bug where there were only 9 turns played each day instead of 10

Fixed a bug where you could be offered duplicate relics

Fixed a bug where if you rotated a village and canceled the movement the village’s villagers would not go back

As always, none of these changes are final and I'm open to any ideas/feedback for how I can make this Hexagod more fun.