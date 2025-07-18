Added : Two new buttons to set combat line for all units at once. "All front" and "All rear".

Added : Groundwork for a future patch: implementation of "extraordinary units", which are units with one of the following traits: \[Beast], \[Construct], \[Demon], \[Magic] or \[Undead]. Those units cannot work, preach, investigate and meditate, and they cannot use consumables during combat. They also have different immunities.

Added : The Challenge Editor is now more visible, with a new button in the New Challenge menu. The editor itself is in "beta", as it's not super end-user friendly, but if you want to craft your own little scenarios, it's all there.

Added : New challenge " Green Powe r". Be a Goblin, fight the Elves and the Undead! It's a "hard" challenge. I've completed it in 80 turns, try to do better!

Changed: The Exploration menu now directly leads to the "map" instead of showing an intermediary screen. You can hover over the different tabs to see information that was previously only accessible in this intermediary screen.

Changed: Land type is no longer written in the name of the land (only landmark is, when there's one). The "map" is therefore a lot cleaner and easier to use.

Changed: Invasion warnings are now only sent when the invasion force has been spawned. In previous versions, you were warned one turn before, but some conditions could change during the in-between turn, making the invasion impossible.

Changed: Many little UI improvements, mostly for concision.

Changed: \[Warlock] has now a chance to inflict \[Possessed] at each turn instead of only from passive turns.

Changed: Crippling now reduces dodge by 4 instead of 2.

Changed: Maximum trait limit removed.

Changed: ASCII picture for the Bandage inventory item has been updated (it was still representing a Balm).