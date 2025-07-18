Hey all, quick patch for ya here to address some issues from yesterday's big update, thanks!



Added text when player is near the trees on the bridge to let the player know they need tnt to blow up the trees

Added new animation for unlocking a perk



General polish for the jungle map

Changed kill range of tnt. It is now 1000 units for monsters and lethal for players at 700 units.

Made it easier for players to push corpses around so they dont get stuck in the cabin

Made the jump to the mountain hut easier to make.

Made route up the mountain easier.



Fixed bug where monsters would have to be killed twice to fully die from tnt.

Fixed bug where clients could not see the corpses of killed monsters.

Fixed bug where ocean fishing vessel could be heard globally when it was turned on

Fixed texture issue with one of the giant ocean fish



