Good Morning,

This post and continued posts will be bringing more updates and some outlook into the issues revolving around the Aquatica DLC as well as issues in ARK: Survival Evolved. Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates daily as issues are being addressed.

Our top priority remains to fix an issue with the game engine on the live version of ARK: Survival Evolved (360.1) ; proving to be complex, a solution continues to be developed in order to address mods from instantly crashing and we look forward to posting an update when possible. Once this specific issue is addressed, only then will the team be able to chase down specific mods with issues that may require an update with the updated devkit.

We are looking into issues that relate shader issues built into the engine

We have been able to identify content that was pushed to the base game that may be conflicting with mods



To continue to remind everyone of the current solution, the team was able to push a pre-aquatica release version of A.S.E. This allowed people to return and play a version of the game before the launch of ARK: Aquatica and progress has and will continue to be made to address lingering issues.

The branch is called "preaquatica". To navigate to the branch:

Right Click ARK: Survival Evolved in your Steam Library

Click Properties

Betas

Beta participation

Opt into "preaquatica" branch

The branch is available for clients and dedicated servers now.

Yesterday's patch is live now for the dedicated server, players on unofficial servers should be able to return to their servers now on the “preaquatica” branch.

Scope of updates for the ARK: Aquatica DLC

Low performance/FPS fixes are in progress, continued scope below Fixing performance on environmental hazards. Fixing an issue where cyclones are spawning in abnormal conditions. Fixing an issue where assets are loaded at incorrect distances, meaning some foliage is loading when it is out of view distance and this will be addressed. Organization of the level and level streaming is being looked into for optimization. More issues have been identified and will continue to be announced for transparency.

Boss Fight Engram issue where engrams aren’t rewarded have been identified. There remains a possibility that the boss engrams, unlocked by creative mode, may interfere with these engrams being rewarded. (Please provide evidence of this issue so that the team can isolate this issue via # 「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord)

More Boss fight issues have been identified and are being addressed

Fixed issue of players playing the Aquatica map without purchasing the Aquatica DLC

Fixed an issue where wall eel trap animation loops endlessly. This animation has been replaced.

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. This update will be pushed starting:

8:00 PM UTC

4:00 AM CST

1:00 PM PST

4:00 PM EST

For All ARK: Survival Evolved MOD Creators:

This is an outreach for all ARK: Survival Evolved Mod creators. We would love to get in touch with you all as we are actively tracking the mods that will need updates as a community. Please contact the team via the ticket system in the #support channel on the Official ARK Aquatica Discord .

Look forward to more updates soon, we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.



