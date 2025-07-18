 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19275993 Edited 18 July 2025 – 14:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Network-related Fixes:
Fixed issue where players couldn't rejoin a room or world after leaving (now automatically retries if joining fails)

Fixed issue where players couldn't join other rooms after being kicked

Fixed issue where disconnected players couldn't rejoin rooms (room-clearing logic is now moved to the main menu UI)

Improved room search refresh logic (auto-refresh is now disabled while searching)

🐞 In-Game Fixes:
Fixed stamina not decreasing when sprinting on the client side

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link