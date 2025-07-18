🔧 Network-related Fixes:

Fixed issue where players couldn't rejoin a room or world after leaving (now automatically retries if joining fails)



Fixed issue where players couldn't join other rooms after being kicked



Fixed issue where disconnected players couldn't rejoin rooms (room-clearing logic is now moved to the main menu UI)



Improved room search refresh logic (auto-refresh is now disabled while searching)



🐞 In-Game Fixes:

Fixed stamina not decreasing when sprinting on the client side