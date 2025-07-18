Hotfix – Version 1.2.0.7
Fixes
- Fixed VR80 stock clipping with player mesh.
- Fixed crash caused by compatibility search on QSZ barrel.
- Fixed bug where Inforce flashlight would appear in scope view.
- Fixed canceling meds causing character to become stuck.
- Fixed reviving behavior:
-> Canceling revive no longer consumes syringe.
-> Player cannot move while reviving.
- Fixed 3D bug placement near Command Room not showing correctly in some cases.
QoL:
- AKS Krink dust cover is now no longer compatible with other handguards.
- Glock RMR sight corrected (was incorrectly shown as DeltaPoint compatible).
- QSZ now requires both barrel and receiver as vital parts to function.
- Updated slot arrangement in Gunsmith for improved clarity and usability.
Audio & UI
- Player footstep and foley audio is now controlled by the Footstep Volume slider.
Level Design
- Quarry adjustments:
-> Added missing trims.
-> Added some detailing to the military outposts.
-> Fixed landscape painting issues.
Changed files in this update