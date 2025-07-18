Hotfix – Version 1.2.0.7

Fixes

- Fixed VR80 stock clipping with player mesh.

- Fixed crash caused by compatibility search on QSZ barrel.

- Fixed bug where Inforce flashlight would appear in scope view.

- Fixed canceling meds causing character to become stuck.

- Fixed reviving behavior:

-> Canceling revive no longer consumes syringe.

-> Player cannot move while reviving.

- Fixed 3D bug placement near Command Room not showing correctly in some cases.



QoL:

- AKS Krink dust cover is now no longer compatible with other handguards.

- Glock RMR sight corrected (was incorrectly shown as DeltaPoint compatible).

- QSZ now requires both barrel and receiver as vital parts to function.

- Updated slot arrangement in Gunsmith for improved clarity and usability.



Audio & UI

- Player footstep and foley audio is now controlled by the Footstep Volume slider.



Level Design

- Quarry adjustments:

-> Added missing trims.

-> Added some detailing to the military outposts.

-> Fixed landscape painting issues.



