🎮 Lastbane Is Now Live — Join the Horror! 🔥

Hello survivors,

We’re thrilled (and a little terrified) to finally welcome you to the world of Lastbane — our latest and most intense horror game experience to date.

From the depths of the unknown, twisted nightmares await those brave enough to enter. As you begin your journey through the terror-filled environments of Lastbane, we want you to know: we're right here with you.

🚨 We're Actively Monitoring Bugs & Issues

As with any fresh launch, we know some of you may run into bugs or unexpected problems. Please rest assured — our team is on standby, ready to tackle issues as quickly as possible. Your feedback is incredibly important to us, and we're already working behind the scenes to ensure you get the smoothest and scariest experience possible.

💬 Need Help or Want to Report Something? Join Our Discord!

We're keeping an open line of communication with our players. If you encounter a problem, want to share feedback, or just want to connect with the community, please head over to our official Discord server. It’s the best place to reach us directly and stay up to date with fixes and upcoming updates.

👉 Join the Discord

https://discord.gg/9aMQgBZWsQ

Thank you so much for supporting Lastbane. We can’t wait to see your reactions, hear your stories — and maybe even your screams. 💀

Stay alert. Stay alive.

– The Lastbane Developer