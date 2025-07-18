 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19275899 Edited 18 July 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Configured vsync setting is now correctly applied when starting the game
- Configured max-fps setting is now correctly applied when starting the game
- Improved controller support by replacing fps selection and language selection with other UI input elements that better work with alternative input methods

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3784561
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3784562
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link