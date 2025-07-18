- Configured vsync setting is now correctly applied when starting the game
- Configured max-fps setting is now correctly applied when starting the game
- Improved controller support by replacing fps selection and language selection with other UI input elements that better work with alternative input methods
Update - 0.11.4 (Playtest)
