 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19275816 Edited 18 July 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome to the Fables End Online Playtest!

This limited playtest highlights two core features and one fun mini-event:

  • Online Matchmaking
    Duel other players from across the realm in real-time battles!

  • Custom Deckbuilder
    Craft your legend! Build wild decks and experiment with broken combos (yes, we encourage you to break things).

  • Live Leaderboard
    Climb the ranks and secure glory by earning the most wins. Rankings will freeze at the end of the playtest!


Coming Soon (But Not Quite Yet):

  • Private Matches with Steam Friends
    Want to duel your inner circle? It’s in the works! This feature is currently under development, and we aim to roll it out during the playtest.


This is just the beginning of Fables End Online. Expect bugs, unexpected moments, and epic duels.

Your feedback is truly valuable. Thank you for being part of the journey!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3092161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link