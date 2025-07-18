This limited playtest highlights two core features and one fun mini-event:
- Online Matchmaking
Duel other players from across the realm in real-time battles!
- Custom Deckbuilder
Craft your legend! Build wild decks and experiment with broken combos (yes, we encourage you to break things).
- Live Leaderboard
Climb the ranks and secure glory by earning the most wins. Rankings will freeze at the end of the playtest!
Coming Soon (But Not Quite Yet):
- Private Matches with Steam Friends
Want to duel your inner circle? It’s in the works! This feature is currently under development, and we aim to roll it out during the playtest.
This is just the beginning of Fables End Online. Expect bugs, unexpected moments, and epic duels.
Your feedback is truly valuable. Thank you for being part of the journey!
Changed files in this update