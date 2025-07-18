Engine Eternal is now available!

Engine Eternal is now available on Steam at a 10% discount for a limited time, so now is the time to grab it!

It's been a long year in development, but the end product has been very worth the time and effort we invested into creating it - it's a project that we are both extremely proud of.

GET ENGINE ETERNAL!

EXPLORE THE OLD WORLD WITH FRIENDS

Engine Eternal is best experienced with a group of 4 friends - the game is a lot of fun, but it certainly provides quite the challenge to the unprepared! And don't worry, if you feel the game isn't providing quite enough challenge, Insanity Difficulty is made just for you!

Encounter any Bugs or have any Feedback?

This is a brand new game, and we are a small team, so it likely has shipped with a few unlucky bugs we weren't quite able to catch before release - if you find any, or if you simply have any feedback for anything you'd like to see in the game, let us know through our Discord Server.

The game might be releasing today, but we are far from done with it!

As of now, we are aware of just a small handful of little issues in the game, that we hope to patch out soon:

Extremely rare crash may occur in Ashroot Hollow upon being revived.

Dead players occasionally don't show up in the spectate HUD.

If a player is revived while multiple people are dead, you may not be able to spectate the revived player.

Rare softlock may occur in the Tutorial

A bug with occlusion culling may occasionally cause some performance issues in dungeons that have been generated in a specific way

"Don't Blink" achievement may occasionally not unlock upon completing the requirement; simply completing it again should unlock it.

Thank you!

Thank you for all your support up to this point, we are extremely excited to continue working on Engine Eternal, and we're looking forward to seeing how much you all enjoy it!

Oscar & Brellario

Absolutely Cookage