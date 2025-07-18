🏠 Start with the Basics



Clubhouse

The clubhouse is the heart of your resort. It’s where golfers relax, grab a drink, and share stories after a round. Make sure it’s easy to access and leaves a strong first impression.

Entrance Gate

Only open the entrance once your course is ready. A poorly prepared course can damage your reputation and drive players away before your club even gets started.

Paths and Flow

Smooth, logical paths between holes help your golfers move comfortably through the course. Good flow avoids confusion and improves the overall experience.

🛠️ Key Structures That Make a Difference



Beyond the layout, the buildings you place shape the identity of your club and add value for your guests:

Bar and Restaurant

After a long day on the fairway, a cozy bar or a well-stocked restaurant is the perfect place to wind down. These buildings boost satisfaction and also generate useful extra income.

Pool and Recreation Areas

Not all guests come just for golf. Pools, tennis courts, and other amenities turn your club into a full-fledged resort that’s welcoming to families and casual visitors alike.

Training Zones

Driving ranges and putting areas are a must for golfers looking to improve. These facilities keep players coming back to sharpen their skills and challenge your course.

🌟 Catering to VIP Golfers

VIP golfers aren’t just high-paying members — they’re special characters with unique backstories and missions to offer. These missions help you advance your career and unlock new opportunities for your club. Treating them well means more than luxury — it means engaging with the heart of the game’s progression.

💰 Subscriptions: A Steady Income Source



Clicking on a golfer lets you view their personal requirements — fulfill them, and they may become a subscriber to your club. Understanding what each golfer wants is key to growing a loyal base and securing long-term income.

💡 Smart Financial Management



Every new building, from training zones to luxury pools, is an investment. Managing your club’s budget means balancing spending with income from subscriptions. Growth is good—but only when it’s sustainable.

🏆 In Summary: Manage with Strategy

Key Tips for Success:

Build essential structures like bars, restaurants, pools, and training zones to enhance the golfer experience and increase revenue.

Hire the right staff to ensure excellent service and create a welcoming atmosphere.

Balance your budget by investing wisely and keeping your subscriber base strong.

Maintain golfer loyalty by meeting their individual needs and creating a club that feels like home.

With some thoughtful planning and care, your golf club will become the ultimate destination — both for casual players and those with bigger dreams.

Last but not least, if you have been brave enough to read until here we have an announcement to make: a new playtest is coming our way , next week we will share more about it but for the moment just mark this date in your calendar, 🏌️ July 30th we'll see each other on the green 🏌️

Talk soon,

Broken Arms Dev Team