Hello, this is Project Moon.



We would like to inform you ahead of the July 31st Scheduled Update about the improvement regarding announcers.





[ Deployment Date ]

July 31st Scheduled Update





[ List ]

▶ Addedd a function to automatically skip victory and defeat announcer voicelines.

※ A new in-game setting to toggle automatic skip for victory and defeat announcer voicelines will be added.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by us sharing an incorrect announcement with our previous notice.



The said change was to be a part of the new announcer testing phase, but the exact discussions regarding the change began only after the Build for 'Walpurgis Night' update was submitted, which means that it could not be added to the update itself. Moreover, working on other materials took precedence, which delayed it even further.



Also, there was an internal communication issue while we were composing our previous update notice, which caused an incorrect deployment date to be shared, and to be incorrectly worded as if a change that hasn't been made yet was to be deployed.



Therefore, earlier, we decided to upload a correction notice before additional internal discussion regarding the exact deployment schedule for this change was completed, as we believed it would be best to share a correct information with our managers as soon as possible.



However, in that process, we failed to see the degree of inconvenience the lack of this change caused to our managers, and for that we sincerely apologize.





In future update notices, we will add a process to re-confirm every change that is listed, and hold internal meetings and verifications to ensure their veracity.

Also, we will strive to be faster in addressing our managers' inconveniences going forward.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.



Thank you.