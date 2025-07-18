- Rivalries can be generated dynamically after matches, especially after important matches with at least one incident. You will receive a notification when a new rivalry is created.
- Generated rivalries are relatively rare. Usually there will be about 1 to 3 incidents per year if you run the default seven competitions.
- The intensity of each rivalry can fluctuate from year to year. If a rivalry's intensity drops too low, there's a chance it will be removed.
- There is now a dedicated section to list out all active rivalries. You can also edit or remove rivalries there.
Rivalries Can Be Generated Dynamically
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update