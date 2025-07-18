 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19275644 Edited 18 July 2025 – 15:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Rivalries can be generated dynamically after matches, especially after important matches with at least one incident. You will receive a notification when a new rivalry is created.

- Generated rivalries are relatively rare. Usually there will be about 1 to 3 incidents per year if you run the default seven competitions.

- The intensity of each rivalry can fluctuate from year to year. If a rivalry's intensity drops too low, there's a chance it will be removed.

- There is now a dedicated section to list out all active rivalries. You can also edit or remove rivalries there.

