- Rivalries can be generated dynamically after matches, especially after important matches with at least one incident. You will receive a notification when a new rivalry is created.- Generated rivalries are relatively rare. Usually there will be about 1 to 3 incidents per year if you run the default seven competitions.- The intensity of each rivalry can fluctuate from year to year. If a rivalry's intensity drops too low, there's a chance it will be removed.- There is now a dedicated section to list out all active rivalries. You can also edit or remove rivalries there.