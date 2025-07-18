 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19275602
Update notes via Steam Community

Cold Bed on Route Version 3.15 Update

Apologies — we missed a bug in the previous update where having certain items upon landing on a planet could cause the game to behave incorrectly. This has now been fixed. We’re truly sorry for the serious bug that could prevent progression. Details below:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game could become unplayable if the player landed on a planet while carrying certain items.

Specification Changes

  • Previously, if you lit the lamp in the main story and then switched to a side story, the presence of a chair in the main story could also prevent progress in the side story. This behavior has been changed so that side stories can now proceed regardless of the main story’s state.

UI Adjustments

  • Adjusted keyboard control display on the side story start screen and the ITEM screen.

  • Adjusted the positions of some flowers.



Thank you for playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3250013
