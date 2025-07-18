Cold Bed on Route Version 3.15 Update

Apologies — we missed a bug in the previous update where having certain items upon landing on a planet could cause the game to behave incorrectly. This has now been fixed. We’re truly sorry for the serious bug that could prevent progression. Details below:





Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game could become unplayable if the player landed on a planet while carrying certain items.

Specification Changes

Previously, if you lit the lamp in the main story and then switched to a side story, the presence of a chair in the main story could also prevent progress in the side story. This behavior has been changed so that side stories can now proceed regardless of the main story’s state.

UI Adjustments

Adjusted keyboard control display on the side story start screen and the ITEM screen.

Adjusted the positions of some flowers.







Thank you for playing.