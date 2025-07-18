 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19275516 Edited 18 July 2025 – 13:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Added ice cream sword, a melee weapon.
2. Improved the efficiency of acquiring acceleration, with the effects of acceleration being: 1. Increases production speed, 2. Increases flying speed, 3. Increases movement speed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3768081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link