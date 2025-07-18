1. Added ice cream sword, a melee weapon.
2. Improved the efficiency of acquiring acceleration, with the effects of acceleration being: 1. Increases production speed, 2. Increases flying speed, 3. Increases movement speed.
Update a small weapon
