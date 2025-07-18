 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Many bugs have been discovered recently. Thank you for your support, and we sincerely apologize. We are working hard to fix them!
This update includes:

1.QTE changed from 3 buttons → 2 buttons
2.Increased pickup range for dropped items
3.Fixed an issue where entering other levels without completing the dialogue with Shadow would prevent access to the final level

