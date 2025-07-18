Many bugs have been discovered recently. Thank you for your support, and we sincerely apologize. We are working hard to fix them!
This update includes:
1.QTE changed from 3 buttons → 2 buttons
2.Increased pickup range for dropped items
3.Fixed an issue where entering other levels without completing the dialogue with Shadow would prevent access to the final level
Update Notes 071821
