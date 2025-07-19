Fixed issue with the Raise Walker necromancy spells not working on node lines.

Fixed issue with loot bags not dropping on node lines.

Fixed an issue where guards would attack dominated/tamed tagmatons.

Fixed issue with not being able to invite others to ride as a passenger.

Fixed issue with house decorations disappearing when a node crashes.

Fixed an issue causing the combat ability Riposte's overhead strike to be slower than intended, and for the sword to not be held in the initial guard position for as long as intended.

Fixed an issue causing invading Tagmatons to get stuck on a specific cliff south of Meduli.

Fixed issue causing certain jungle regions to not generate Glimmercaps.

Fixed issue with the Rising Strike combat ability for pole axes playing the wrong animation for the right direction.

Fixed misplaced inner gates in Southern Greatwoods outpost.

Fixed a lot of issues with skill books.

Changed how Heraldry allocates textures to fix crashes when changing texture settings.

Fixed issue with Tagmaton Slayer missing two beast mastery abilities.

Fixed low guild level and low guild member message showing the wrong numbers when contesting.

Fixed combat ability Riposte attack animation speed.

Reduced tagmaton lancer sound volumes.

Fixed map outlines not having consistent widths.

Updated Breaking Blows animation length to be a little slower.

Updated Fracture animation length to be a little slower.

Update broodmother mercy kill.

Updated Carve weapon traces.

Fixed tracing on the combat ability carve.

Fixed server-side node crash.

Fixed an issue where characters would T-pose for one frame after appearing on screen. This was visible when swapping characters during character creation.

Fixed issue causing eyes on some female characters in the character select screen to pop out of the head.

Possible fix for some combat abilities not correctly showing their animation

Fixed Jungle Camp priest being a blue priest despite being in the Wilderness.