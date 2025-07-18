Added a large number of new items
Updated skill UI icons for some characters
Updated skill UI icons for most enemy units
Introduced 4 brand new playable characters
Added an experimental multiplayer mode (including PVP battles and racing mode)
Updated the logo interface
Fixed various bugs
