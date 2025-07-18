 Skip to content
18 July 2025
  1. Added a large number of new items

  2. Updated skill UI icons for some characters

  3. Updated skill UI icons for most enemy units

  4. Introduced 4 brand new playable characters

  5. Added an experimental multiplayer mode (including PVP battles and racing mode)

  6. Updated the logo interface

  7. Fixed various bugs

