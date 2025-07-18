 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19275351 Edited 18 July 2025 – 14:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • [Fixed] Multiplayer Player List panel not properly dismissed when closing the pause menu
  • [Fixed] Quickplay sessions scroll buttons overlap
  • [Fixed] Selected colors not properly applied to longships
  • [Fixed] Multiplayer host could select a custom song not available to other players
  • [Fixed] Medals not properly refreshed when changing Local Profile
  • [Fixed] Podium Avatar glitch when using the default avatar
  • [Fixed] Hammer not immediately selectable when purchased from the Changing Room
  • [Fixed] Missing bell sounds on XMas Hammers

Ragnaröck Content Depot 1345821
