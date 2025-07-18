- [Fixed] Multiplayer Player List panel not properly dismissed when closing the pause menu
- [Fixed] Quickplay sessions scroll buttons overlap
- [Fixed] Selected colors not properly applied to longships
- [Fixed] Multiplayer host could select a custom song not available to other players
- [Fixed] Medals not properly refreshed when changing Local Profile
- [Fixed] Podium Avatar glitch when using the default avatar
- [Fixed] Hammer not immediately selectable when purchased from the Changing Room
- [Fixed] Missing bell sounds on XMas Hammers
Update 2.7 - Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
