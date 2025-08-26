Pump, flip, unfold, and fire with 3 curated tactile hunting weapons: a modern lever-action rifle, a fast-loading pump-action rifle, and a lightweight portable folding shotgun. Available now on all platforms!

Pump, Flip and Fire Weapon Pack

Anantha Action .22 MAG

Lightweight and sturdy lever-action rifle.

Smooth action, low recoil.

Recommended for small game (Animal Class: 1-2).

New ammo: hollow point and jacketed hollow point .22 Magnum.

Frost .257

Classic magazine-fed pump-action rifle.

Versatile and powerful.

Recommended for multiple animal classes (2-6).

New ammo: soft point and polymer tip .257 Roberts ammo.

Giddings SSC .410 Coyote

Ultra-lightweight and single-shot folding shotgun.

Folds for easy backpack storage.

Ideal for close range and quick shots (Animal Class: 1-5).

It can be used with .410 birdshot ammo and all new .410 buckshot and slug ammo too.

Patch 8.2

Highlights

We've completely overhauled the initial hunts on Hirschfelden, Layton Lake District, and Medved-Taiga to be more intuitive for new players. Easier first harvests are now within reach with helpful point-of-interest icons and highlighted organs.

Plus, keep an eye out for two stunning new Gray Wolf variations (Melanistic Charcoal and Acromelanistic) and a visual upgrade to the lying-down Gray Wolf trophy!

We've also remastered the Mule Deer TruRacs, adding a variety of new antler variations, and fixed some bugs.

Full Patch Notes:

Happy hunting!