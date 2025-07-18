Hi everyone,

This patch includes some major visual updates, small gameplay changes and some important crash and bug fixes. The most important changes being a complete building revamp, some impactful combat visuals, and lingering battle remains. From this point on my focus will shift more towards content and quality of life updates.

Underneath is a full list of all the changes in this patch. Please try it out and let me know what you think!

change log:

Visuals

All buildings are reworked to adhere to the new visual style.

Nighttime has updated visuals for buildings, showing lights in the windows.

Increased visual environment impact for Fahad farms and Ura mines.

Explosions, tornados, Stone Giants, and Spidermechs now throw away units killed.

Added visual cues to show troops not being able to attack or changing their attack pattern.

Added remains for death troops depending on the faction. Remains stay on the map permanently.

Destroyed buildings now spawn a faction-specific ruin.

Added technicians to manage Monceaux catapults.

Reworked impact VFX for Stone Giants.

The hit VFX is increased in intensity for higher damage attacks.

Improved shooting VFX of firearms

Gameplay

All upgrades now affect your current troops.

You can now hold shift while commanding your troops to give them additional commands.

Chariots now move more dynamically and don't get stuck easily anymore.

Monceaux catapults now can't move if their technicians are killed.

UI

Replaced in-game fonts.

Changed overworld map style.

Added overworld map locations.

Reworked dialogue UI buttons.

Reduced campaign dialogue and increased dialogue clarity

Bugs