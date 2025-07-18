Hi everyone,
This patch includes some major visual updates, small gameplay changes and some important crash and bug fixes. The most important changes being a complete building revamp, some impactful combat visuals, and lingering battle remains. From this point on my focus will shift more towards content and quality of life updates.
Underneath is a full list of all the changes in this patch. Please try it out and let me know what you think!
change log:
Visuals
All buildings are reworked to adhere to the new visual style.
Nighttime has updated visuals for buildings, showing lights in the windows.
Increased visual environment impact for Fahad farms and Ura mines.
Explosions, tornados, Stone Giants, and Spidermechs now throw away units killed.
Added visual cues to show troops not being able to attack or changing their attack pattern.
Added remains for death troops depending on the faction. Remains stay on the map permanently.
Destroyed buildings now spawn a faction-specific ruin.
Added technicians to manage Monceaux catapults.
Reworked impact VFX for Stone Giants.
The hit VFX is increased in intensity for higher damage attacks.
Improved shooting VFX of firearms
Gameplay
All upgrades now affect your current troops.
You can now hold shift while commanding your troops to give them additional commands.
Chariots now move more dynamically and don't get stuck easily anymore.
Monceaux catapults now can't move if their technicians are killed.
UI
Replaced in-game fonts.
Changed overworld map style.
Added overworld map locations.
Reworked dialogue UI buttons.
Reduced campaign dialogue and increased dialogue clarity
Bugs
Fixed a crash that could happen on completing Monceaux mission 2.
Fixed a crash for some people when attempting to play the Battle mode.
Readded mouse lock when playing fullscreen so your cursor will stay in the window when using a multiple-screen setup.
Fixed a population bug with the Monceaux priests.
Fixed Taji spawning with the wrong alliance on campaign mission 6.
Removed gold text from rallypoint buttons.
Fixed main missions being locked correctly when the correct factions aren't unlocked yet.
Ability descriptions from heroes are now readable at lvl 1.
Fixed a bug where the auto-revive boon would spawn additional chariots with the chariot.
Fixed an issue where the priest health boon gave more additional health than stated.
Rebalanced SFX volume of storm sounds.
The distance some eco-buildings need to be placed apart is now the same for those buildings under construction as the ones that are already build.
Removed a Monceaux castle that spawned on the Big Mine map in Battle mode.
The game now correctly restarts instead of freezing in the main menu when one AI kills the other.
Changed files in this update