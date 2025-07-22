WolfQuest is now out of Early Access!

It's taken us awhile to get here, which raises the question: What does the "Anniversary" in the title refer to?

* It was twenty years ago this summer that we started working on the idea of a wildlife simulation game about wolves.

* It's been ten years since we were finishing up the first revival of the game, WolfQuest 2.7/Classic.

* It was six years ago this week that we released the second revival of the game, the from-the-ground-up-remake, WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition, into Early Access.

The game has grown a lot over these twenty years -- and most of that is over the past six years. The game is much bigger than it was then, so to better reflect the size and scope of the game now, what it offers players, we are RAISING THE PRICE to $30 (US). We think that's a fair price for what you get. But to avoid penalizing anyone who waited until now to buy the game, we are delaying that price increase for two weeks, until August 5th.

To commemorate the game's release, we've released an update today with a couple new things. The biggest one is a set of FIVE NEW COATS! We realized there a paucity of medium-brown coats, so this new set is called Minnesota Browns. Four of these coats are based on Ambassador wolves at the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota, and the fifth coat is based on Y1T, a wolf in Voyageurs National Park who has been captured on trailcams by the Voyageurs Wolf Project.

Read the patch notes below for all the details.

We are delighted to finally reach this milestone -- and we could not have done it (or come anywhere close) without the enthusiasm, devotion, and patience of our players. Thanks to everyone who has supported the game over all these years! And we're not done yet!

v2.0.2 - RELEASED 22 JULY 2025

NEW

* A set of five new coats, called "Minnesota Browns." Four are based on Ambassador wolves at the International Wolf Center, and one is based on Wolf Y1T in Voyageurs National Park.

* "Classic Map" territory configuration for Amethyst and Slough Creek, with spawn point and territory area roughly based on the original game.

* Special collectible object in Slough Creek, and a new hidden achievement for it.

* Easter egg in Lost River DLC map.

* Wolf Coats: Popup window shows short bios of wolves when coat is based on a real wolf. ("i" button to toggle on/off).

IMPROVEMENTS

* Wolf Coats: Revised version of Original: Beige coat.

* Wolf Coats: Revised version of 10M coat in Yellowstone Coats: Founders set.

BUGS FIXED

* Some "finish year" multiplayer achievements are not unlocked in certain circumstances.

* Game softlocks when clicking "Sync Now" in game scenes when having a local corrupted file that can be overridden by an older version from server.

* Minor terrain and vegetation issues.