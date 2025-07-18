 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on fixing several issues and polishing the gameplay experience.
Below are the changes included in this patch:

  • Fixed level 3-10 and removed a ghost rock that was not intended to be there.

  • Improved level 4-10 design to better show the correct laser path.

  • Fixed the level solution in level 6-10 that did not properly complete with 3 paws.

  • Fixed level 8-8 to correctly display the end-of-level message.

  • Fixed level 8-10 where, in some cases, the end of the game was not displayed correctly.

  • Fixed the Steam achievements “Complete World 3” and “Complete World 8” not unlocking properly.

Thank you for playing and for your feedback — it helps us make the game better for everyone!

Changed files in this update

