- New World 26

- Added illustration appreciation function

- Added [ChiChi] Draw role

- Improved visibility of exploration pieces

- Fixed an error where automatic raids would stop in some situations

- Fixed an error where worlds would not be entered without a raid deck

- Improved battle frame



- 신규 월드 26

- 일러스트 감상 기능 추가

- [치치] 드로우 역할 추가

- 탐색 조각 가시성 개선

- 일부 상황에서 자동 레이드가 멈추는 오류 수정

- 레이드덱이 없으면 월드 입장되지않는 오류 수정

- 전투 프레임 개선