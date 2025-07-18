 Skip to content
18 July 2025
- New World 26
- Added illustration appreciation function
- Added [ChiChi] Draw role
- Improved visibility of exploration pieces
- Fixed an error where automatic raids would stop in some situations
- Fixed an error where worlds would not be entered without a raid deck
- Improved battle frame

- 신규 월드 26
- 일러스트 감상 기능 추가
- [치치] 드로우 역할 추가
- 탐색 조각 가시성 개선
- 일부 상황에서 자동 레이드가 멈추는 오류 수정
- 레이드덱이 없으면 월드 입장되지않는 오류 수정
- 전투 프레임 개선

