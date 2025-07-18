This is the fourth official update to continue optimizing the gaming experience for all farmers
V1.04 update details
1. The move building function can move within the original building range
2. Add the function of lock in land plants in the basic research center, and the robot will not harvest the locked plants after locking
3. Optimize unlocking prompts for some buildings
Join our official community at DC: https://discord.gg/NmzAYFQ9HPto share your feedback and suggestions!
