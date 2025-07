This is the fourth official update to continue optimizing the gaming experience for all farmersV1.04 update details1. The move building function can move within the original building range2. Add the function of lock in land plants in the basic research center, and the robot will not harvest the locked plants after locking3. Optimize unlocking prompts for some buildingsJoin our official community at DC: https://discord.gg/NmzAYFQ9HPto share your feedback and suggestions!