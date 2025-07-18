This update marks a major milestone for No Heroes Here 2. It introduces new features, significant improvements, and a wide range of fixes and enhancements inspired by community feedback!
Progression just got more rewarding 🤝At Leo’s Shop, you can now spend a new currency earned by playing rounds to unlock content at your own pace. Choose which stations, kingdoms, characters, and castles to unlock, in the order that makes the most sense for your playstyle. You should shape your own journey, after all!
Players with a saved game file will retain all previously unlocked Characters, Weapons, and Kingdoms. Additionally, you’ll receive coins based on the number of runs in your save file, allowing you to continue progressing in Leo’s Shop without losing any of your achievements.
Refreshed Tutorial 💣We've added a revamped tutorial to help players better understand the game’s core mechanics and systems. Perfect for new players and a helpful refresher for veterans!
Improved Visual Feedback 👨👩👧👦
- Item outlines have been refined for clarity.
- The UI has been redesigned with a cleaner, more minimalistic approach to reduce on-screen clutter during gameplay.
- Menus are now more intuitive and easier to navigate when selecting stations and items.
Updated Difficulty Parameters ⚔️The round settings menu now offers a more intuitive way to adjust round length and difficulty, giving you better control over the game.
You can also choose which stations will appear in your next round. Choose wisely!
Changed files in this update