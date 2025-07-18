Optimization: When a soldier is in the state of controlled selection, his self-protection action is prohibited
BUG repair: After the crystal ball automatically opens the door, the door is still impassable occasionally
Value adjustment: Add technology "efficient storage", the storage capacity of large boxes and material piles x10
Optimization: Gems dropped by giant trees are marked as combat drops and can only be picked up by logistics soldiers
Optimization: The family tree can be swiped left and right to view only the lord and spouse
Optimization: After the exploration of the imperial secret territory is completed, the exploration members automatically return to the territory and immediately return the dragon-riding bottle
Optimization: The number of columns in the work allocation interface is recorded in the archive
BUG repair: The research table set as a book writing table, after the batch modification of the brushing nature to research, is not immediately converted to research
Optimization: The king collects taxes and gives priority to using silver coins
Optimization: When a certain material is less globally, the minimum starting amount of the item for the processing table is set to 1
Optimization: Optimize the multi-language interface to avoid overlapping texts that are too long
Synchronize the test branch to the main branch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update