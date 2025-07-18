 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19274963
Optimization: When a soldier is in the state of controlled selection, his self-protection action is prohibited
BUG repair: After the crystal ball automatically opens the door, the door is still impassable occasionally
Value adjustment: Add technology "efficient storage", the storage capacity of large boxes and material piles x10
Optimization: Gems dropped by giant trees are marked as combat drops and can only be picked up by logistics soldiers
Optimization: The family tree can be swiped left and right to view only the lord and spouse
Optimization: After the exploration of the imperial secret territory is completed, the exploration members automatically return to the territory and immediately return the dragon-riding bottle
Optimization: The number of columns in the work allocation interface is recorded in the archive
BUG repair: The research table set as a book writing table, after the batch modification of the brushing nature to research, is not immediately converted to research
Optimization: The king collects taxes and gives priority to using silver coins
Optimization: When a certain material is less globally, the minimum starting amount of the item for the processing table is set to 1
Optimization: Optimize the multi-language interface to avoid overlapping texts that are too long

