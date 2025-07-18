 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19274900
Version 2.1.0 features graphical fixes, improved AI, and I added the ability to pause with the Esc key (you can even quit back to the main menu from a paused game using the Q key now!) Happy brawling!

