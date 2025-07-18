OCCT 14.2.2 released !



* Main : Fixed : uploading a custom test schedule generated with OCCT versions > 14.2 would fail

* Gpu3DAdaptive : Fixed : UE GPU adapter selection is rather lacking, so we modded the engine to better target the adapters. OCCT won't mess up the aadapter order anymore

* Gpu3DAdaptive : Changed the default adapter selection to "all discrete GPUs" and set the default to steady / extreme (same with other tests involving GPUs)