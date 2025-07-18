OCCT 14.2.2 released !
* Main : Fixed : uploading a custom test schedule generated with OCCT versions > 14.2 would fail
* Gpu3DAdaptive : Fixed : UE GPU adapter selection is rather lacking, so we modded the engine to better target the adapters. OCCT won't mess up the aadapter order anymore
* Gpu3DAdaptive : Changed the default adapter selection to "all discrete GPUs" and set the default to steady / extreme (same with other tests involving GPUs)
Update notes for OCCT 14.2.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3515102
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3515103
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update