Thank you all for your suggestions for improvement. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ We hope that everyone can offer more opinions. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for everyone!

Update Contents:

1. Regarding the issue of poor compatibility of the previous 4K monitors, we have implemented adaptation and adaptive functions, which have basically resolved the problem of coordinate disorder in game graphics caused by mixing multiple sizes and resolutions. If any boss still has problems, please feel free to contact us at any time: 933604597（qq）

2. New feature added: "Catch the fish and get paid." Now, catching small animals and fishing will reward 200 Claw Coins.

(Note: If the claw coins do not increase after you capture it, it means that the little animal is engaged in activities such as eating, using the toilet, etc., rather than fishing.)

3. To provide a better gaming experience for players, we have added a function for generating logs. This will facilitate players in reporting issues. If you report a problem, please send us the error log. This will enable us to identify the cause more quickly!

4. Fixed the issue where there would be multiple sound effects when opening the employee interface.

5. We have optimized the issue of the 4K screen where the menu display was too small. We have implemented an adaptive function that adjusts according to different screen sizes.

6. Fixed the issue where characters being expelled during small animal dialogues would remain in the scene.