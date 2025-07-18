This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Agents, hello! We are the development team of Veewo Games’ Neon Abyss 2.

After a long wait, Neon Abyss 2 officially launched its Early Access (EA) debut yesterday. First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the players who have supported Veewo Games and the Neon Abyss series over the years. Thank you for your love for this franchise and for your unwavering support.

Since the EA release, the game has received a flood of feedback from both new and veteran players. These include positive reviews about the new systems and content in Neon Abyss 2, excitement for future EA updates, and a significant amount of constructive criticism regarding the game’s shortcomings. Regardless of praise or critique, all feedback will greatly aid us in refining Neon Abyss 2 ahead of its 1.0 official release. Here, we’d like to address some of the most-discussed concerns in the community and clarify our plans for adjustments moving forward.

Criticism 1: Poor Co-op Experience, Unbalanced Resource Competition

We’ve received extensive feedback about co-op play. Since multiplayer is one of Neon Abyss 2’s major new features, optimizing this experience is a top priority.

Current Solutions:

- We’re introducing resource storage devices (currently only in the "Black Dog" layer, with more to be added across randomized layers in upcoming updates). These will allow players to exchange resources in-game, reducing conflicts over shared builds (BD resources) that currently lead to imbalanced damage output.

- We’re exploring item ownership/sharing mechanics to protect and distribute items fairly in co-op. However, this is a complex system and may take time to implement.

Additional optimizations will follow as we monitor post-update performance. We ask for your patience as we work on these improvements.

Criticism 2: Visual Clutter (Effects, Hatchmons) in Co-op

Visual noise during co-op—such as teammate effects and Hakibao companions—is a known challenge. The art team is testing further fixes: lowering effect opacity, toning down Hatchmon visuals, and reducing scene saturation.

Criticism 3: Subpar Controller Support and Performance Stuttering

We’ve prioritized controller optimization in Neon Abyss 2, adding numerous customization options. Check the settings menu to tweak your experience—and share any suggestions directly with us!

For stuttering issues: A bug causing intermittent freezes was identified and hotfixed shortly after launch. Smooth performance remains a long-term focus, and we’ll continue monitoring and optimizing over future updates.

The above addresses key community concerns. We’ll keep listening to your feedback (via official channels like Discord) and strive to make Neon Abyss 2 a worthy successor for all players.

Once again, thank you for your support and honesty.

Veewo Games