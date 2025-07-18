Stalkers!



We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect chances of successful modification of the following weapons:

Walther WA2000;

SR3M;

SR3 "Vihr";

RPG-7;

VSS "Vintorez";

AS "Val";

AK-109;

AK-107;

IMI Desert Eagle .50AE;

Colt M16A4;

SIG SG550.

– The chances of successful modification of Accuracy international L96A1 will be fixed in the next updates.

– Increased the amount of medicines and grenades obtained from level 3, 4 and 5 monthly supplies.

– Added the ability to recharge magazines for Manager in the Officers' Club in all locations, Gena in the Black Forest, and Ensign in Tunguska.

– Now the player will receive a notification that his request to join a clan through the recruitment system was rejected due to a refusal from the clan.

– Removed movement speed and maximum stamina increases, reduced maximum health provided by Artifact “Body”.

– Fixed an issue that caused the “Courier delivery” quest to disappear. Players who want to continue the storyline of Liubech Outskirt must talk to Courier.

– Fixed an issue where it was impossible to talk to Stick during “Without unnecessary honors” quest.

– Adjusted the description of “The Body of the Zone” quest – now the hint mentions that you need to take MGD with you to the bomb shelter.

– Fixed an issue where "The one who knows all the answers" quest was not part of the chapter "The place where all paths converge".

– Now in Liubech solo dungeon, after completing the first and third stages, the doors open with a delay.

– Added a container and item spawn points in the hallway with the altar after the second stage of Liubech solo dungeon.

– Fixed a bug where some players were unable to interact with the Vancouver NPC.



Sincerely,

Stay Out Team