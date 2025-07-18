Stalkers!
We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:
– Fixed an issue related to incorrect chances of successful modification of the following weapons:
Walther WA2000;
SR3M;
SR3 "Vihr";
RPG-7;
VSS "Vintorez";
AS "Val";
AK-109;
AK-107;
IMI Desert Eagle .50AE;
Colt M16A4;
SIG SG550.
– The chances of successful modification of Accuracy international L96A1 will be fixed in the next updates.
– Increased the amount of medicines and grenades obtained from level 3, 4 and 5 monthly supplies.
– Added the ability to recharge magazines for Manager in the Officers' Club in all locations, Gena in the Black Forest, and Ensign in Tunguska.
– Now the player will receive a notification that his request to join a clan through the recruitment system was rejected due to a refusal from the clan.
– Removed movement speed and maximum stamina increases, reduced maximum health provided by Artifact “Body”.
– Fixed an issue that caused the “Courier delivery” quest to disappear. Players who want to continue the storyline of Liubech Outskirt must talk to Courier.
– Fixed an issue where it was impossible to talk to Stick during “Without unnecessary honors” quest.
– Adjusted the description of “The Body of the Zone” quest – now the hint mentions that you need to take MGD with you to the bomb shelter.
– Fixed an issue where "The one who knows all the answers" quest was not part of the chapter "The place where all paths converge".
– Now in Liubech solo dungeon, after completing the first and third stages, the doors open with a delay.
– Added a container and item spawn points in the hallway with the altar after the second stage of Liubech solo dungeon.
– Fixed a bug where some players were unable to interact with the Vancouver NPC.
Sincerely,
Stay Out Team
