18 July 2025 Build 19274473 Edited 18 July 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Fixed an issue related to incorrect chances of successful modification of the following weapons:

  • Walther WA2000;

  • SR3M;

  • SR3 "Vihr";

  • RPG-7;

  • VSS "Vintorez";

  • AS "Val";

  • AK-109;

  • AK-107;

  • IMI Desert Eagle .50AE;

  • Colt M16A4;

  • SIG SG550.

– The chances of successful modification of Accuracy international L96A1 will be fixed in the next updates.

– Increased the amount of medicines and grenades obtained from level 3, 4 and 5 monthly supplies.

– Added the ability to recharge magazines for Manager in the Officers' Club in all locations, Gena in the Black Forest, and Ensign in Tunguska.

– Now the player will receive a notification that his request to join a clan through the recruitment system was rejected due to a refusal from the clan.

– Removed movement speed and maximum stamina increases, reduced maximum health provided by Artifact “Body”.

– Fixed an issue that caused the “Courier delivery” quest to disappear. Players who want to continue the storyline of Liubech Outskirt must talk to Courier.

– Fixed an issue where it was impossible to talk to Stick during “Without unnecessary honors” quest.

– Adjusted the description of “The Body of the Zone” quest – now the hint mentions that you need to take MGD with you to the bomb shelter.

– Fixed an issue where "The one who knows all the answers" quest was not part of the chapter "The place where all paths converge".

– Now in Liubech solo dungeon, after completing the first and third stages, the doors open with a delay.

– Added a container and item spawn points in the hallway with the altar after the second stage of Liubech solo dungeon.

– Fixed a bug where some players were unable to interact with the Vancouver NPC.


Sincerely,
Stay Out Team

