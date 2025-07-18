Are you sure you want to view these images?

New features

Added a gallery that allows you to replay events from dungeons that you’ve already beaten.





QoL changes

Added a hover-over menu to the brewing scene so that you can read the effect of skills without exiting the scene.

Increased the randomness of the randomizer to avoid statistical patterns showing up when players run dungeons 100s of times.

Allies will now prioritize enemies that fight back and ignore charmed enemies if they have other targets.

Your in battle portrait will now sparkle at the start of your turn, making it more obvious you’re active.





Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where you could try to enchant level 0 items, resulting in null enchantments.

Fixed a bug where some level 0 items would be purchasable in the store.