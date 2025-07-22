Headlines - Content
Added Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH
Added Mercedes AMG LMGT3
Added BMW M4 Evo LMGT3
Added 2025 WEC Season with Hypercar and GT3 liveries (note: 2025 LMP2 Le Mans liveries to follow in a later update)
Implemented new Car Setup screen
Added support for position displays as used in 2025 WEC Season
LMGT3 Tyre Tweaks with heating/cooling improvements, minor grip changes with temp and lower exponent to thermal deg.
Game Updates
AI
Fixed AI tyre temps not heating up when skipping full formation lap
Custom Liveries
Fixed game crash clearing livery cache
Fixed Livery Editor crashes on reload livery
Fixed some issues which would prevent certain liveries from processing
Fixed weather conditions of the last race the user was in is being carried over into the showroom.
DLC Support
Repackaged all "free DLC" content to be part of the base game
Engine & Tech
Add a basic popup with advice for out of memory issues instead of crash report
Gameplay
Fixed a crash when viewing car setup information
Fixed tyre condition still deteriorating when setting Tyre Wear to OFF
Disabled the safety car from leaving the pit lane
HUD
Fixed HUD scale "full" setting resulting the HUD not being visible
Fixed HUD timing panel toggling not working
Hidden unused tabs in Pit MFD in Watch Screen
Updated LMGT3 class category to green
Limited Tyre Rules
Fixed an online issue with drivers receiving wrong tyres when multiple drivers are running custom liveries
Fixed losing used tyres from qualifying on race transition
RaceControl
Fixed being unable to report players with custom skin in solo driver events
Fixed burger menu showing incorrect subscription level as RaceControl Lite at times
Fixed incorrect Driver Rating and Safety ratings being displayed on event registration
Fixed qualifying results not translating to driver rank after finishing a hot lap when the qualifying timer has run out
Updated event notifications so they are stored in the backend and not cached
Race Starts
Fixed an issue when multiple players have a starting penalty, leader status will be relinquished to the first player without a penalty, which can DQ cars with a penalty
Race Weekend
Fixed loading a default setup failing to clear the red -/+ change indicators.
Redesigned and implemented Race Weekend menu
Replay
Fixed pausing and selecting replay while the car is shaking causing the car to shake in the replay
Updated monitor auto-replay to false by default and for current settings
Settings & Profiles
Fixed Rookie and Novice difficulty presets not being selectable
User Interface
Added combined basic car setup/tyres screen
Added new driver panel in watch screen and replay mode
Implement 2024 Season Pass to 2024 Season DLC changes
Replaced LMU Boot video with new trailer
Update splash screen with Aston logo and Mercedes footer text
Updated game credits and added community members that submitted a response to our 2024 community survey
Updated LMGT3 class category to green in the UI
Various corrections and fixes to UI text entries
Track Updates
Update helicopter colour scheme
Updated digital blue flag materials
Spa-Francorchamps
2024 Advertisement Update
Fixed lod popping on Armco on Kemmel Straight
Fixed pit lane track limits at La Source on Endurance Layout
Fixed the last endurance garage containing incorrect branding
General terrain/road materials review
Improve road surface quality at endurance layout pit exit
Les Coombes second apex curbs being too high
Interlagos
Fixed minor issues with track limits trigger near garages
Circuit of the Americas
Fixed real road heavy loading as saturated grip and medium loading as high grip.
Fuji
Fixed Start/finish gantry smoothing issue
Monza
Improved mesh resolution outside Ascari exit
Car Updates
General
Added display panel to 2025 cars
Fixed swingman camera shifting positions between cars
General review of cockpit specular occlusion
General review of exterior car LOD distances
General review on Orange Peel effect on car liveries
Updated 2024 and 2025 teams to use correct pit spots
Improved LMGT3 Fuel & NRG estimates accuracy
LMGT3 Tyre Tweaks with heating/cooling improvements, minor grip changes with temp and lower exponent to thermal deg.
Alpine A424 LMDh
Added pit lights
Aston Martin Vantage LMGT3
Adjusted Weight Penalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+3], Portimao \[+8], Spa \[-10], Le Mans \[+13], Fuji \[-7], Bahrain \[+10], Imola \[-7], Interlagos \[+22], Qatar \[-3]
BMW M4 LMGT3
Added BMW M4 Evo 2025 as a visual version of the car (no physics difference)
Added missing cockpit light
BMW M4 Missing latch on rear of car
Fixed interior gap at the side/rear
Fixed missing aero and carbon EVO parts
Fixed reversed text on tail light
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+20], Portimao \[+15], Le Mans \[+25], Monza \[-6] Fuji \[+10], Bahrain \[+10], Imola \[+5], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[+28], Qatar \[+12]
Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh
Added correct endurance lights
Added missing car "indicator" lights
Fixed 311 Cadillac showing wrong number
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
Adjusted Weight Penalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+15], Portimao \[+8], Spa \[-10], Le Mans \[+11], Monza \[+10], Fuji \[+15], Bahrain \[+5], Imola \[+20], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[+11], Qatar \[+12]
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
Added missing sliding window element
Fixed mask in template being slightly offset on some parts
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+20], Portimao \[+22], Spa \[+25], Le Mans \[+15], Monza \[+10], Fuji \[+20], Bahrain \[+27], Imola \[+10], COTA \[+27], Interlagos \[+12], Qatar \[+27]
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
Fixed body being slightly offset
Ferrari 499P LMH
Added New Endurance Lights
Adjusted cockpit light colour
Corrected brake light inaccuracies
Fixed error where you could see through body on trackside cameras
Ford Mustang LMGT3
Fixed inaccurate side mirror casings
No BoP changes
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
Fixed zfighting on body panel
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+31], Portimao \[+35], Spa \[+10], Le Mans \[+20], Monza \[+20], Fuji \[+15], Bahrain \[+31], Imola \[+22], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[+10], Qatar \[+9]
Lexus RCF LMGT3
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+10], Portimao \[+27], Spa \[+15], Le Mans \[+12], Fuji \[+15], Bahrain \[+10], Imola \[-5], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[-10], Qatar \[+7]
Adjusted PowerPosition \[%] at Le Mans \[+1]
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
Various updates to interior model
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+10], Portimao \[+25], Spa \[+10], Le Mans \[+22], Monza \[-12], Fuji \[+10], Bahrain \[+20], Imola \[+10], COTA \[+12], Qatar \[+27]
Peugeot 9X8 LMH
Fixed HANS device and safety belt not showing
Peugeot 9X8 2024 (with wing)
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at all tracks \[+15]
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
Added grill texture to 92
Corrected 90 headlight colour
Corrected 90 number plate
Improved look of delta bar on hud
Steering wheel buttons are now lit at night
Updated aero for tyre updates
Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+25], Portimao \[+35], Spa \[+30], Le Mans \[+28], Monza \[+7], Fuji \[+25], Bahrain \[+35], Imola \[+20], COTA \[+37], Interlagos \[+29], Qatar \[+32]
Porsche 963 LMDh
Corrected windshield banners
Fixed dashboard numbers
Changed files in this update