Major 22 July 2025 Build 19274404 Edited 22 July 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Headlines - Content

  • Added Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH

  • Added Mercedes AMG LMGT3

  • Added BMW M4 Evo LMGT3

  • Added 2025 WEC Season with Hypercar and GT3 liveries (note: 2025 LMP2 Le Mans liveries to follow in a later update)

  • Implemented new Car Setup screen

  • Added support for position displays as used in 2025 WEC Season

  • LMGT3 Tyre Tweaks with heating/cooling improvements, minor grip changes with temp and lower exponent to thermal deg.

Game Updates

AI

  • Fixed AI tyre temps not heating up when skipping full formation lap

Custom Liveries

  • Fixed game crash clearing livery cache

  • Fixed Livery Editor crashes on reload livery

  • Fixed some issues which would prevent certain liveries from processing

  • Fixed weather conditions of the last race the user was in is being carried over into the showroom.

DLC Support

  • Repackaged all "free DLC" content to be part of the base game

Engine & Tech

  • Add a basic popup with advice for out of memory issues instead of crash report

Gameplay

  • Fixed a crash when viewing car setup information

  • Fixed tyre condition still deteriorating when setting Tyre Wear to OFF

  • Disabled the safety car from leaving the pit lane

HUD

  • Fixed HUD scale "full" setting resulting the HUD not being visible

  • Fixed HUD timing panel toggling not working

  • Hidden unused tabs in Pit MFD in Watch Screen

  • Updated LMGT3 class category to green

Limited Tyre Rules

  • Fixed an online issue with drivers receiving wrong tyres when multiple drivers are running custom liveries

  • Fixed losing used tyres from qualifying on race transition

RaceControl

  • Fixed being unable to report players with custom skin in solo driver events

  • Fixed burger menu showing incorrect subscription level as RaceControl Lite at times

  • Fixed incorrect Driver Rating and Safety ratings being displayed on event registration

  • Fixed qualifying results not translating to driver rank after finishing a hot lap when the qualifying timer has run out

  • Updated event notifications so they are stored in the backend and not cached

Race Starts

  • Fixed an issue when multiple players have a starting penalty, leader status will be relinquished to the first player without a penalty, which can DQ cars with a penalty

Race Weekend

  • Fixed loading a default setup failing to clear the red -/+ change indicators.

  • Redesigned and implemented Race Weekend menu

Replay

  • Fixed pausing and selecting replay while the car is shaking causing the car to shake in the replay

  • Updated monitor auto-replay to false by default and for current settings

Settings & Profiles

  • Fixed Rookie and Novice difficulty presets not being selectable

User Interface

  • Added combined basic car setup/tyres screen

  • Added new driver panel in watch screen and replay mode

  • Implement 2024 Season Pass to 2024 Season DLC changes

  • Replaced LMU Boot video with new trailer

  • Update splash screen with Aston logo and Mercedes footer text

  • Updated game credits and added community members that submitted a response to our 2024 community survey

  • Updated LMGT3 class category to green in the UI

  • Various corrections and fixes to UI text entries

Track Updates

  • Update helicopter colour scheme

  • Updated digital blue flag materials

Spa-Francorchamps  

  • 2024 Advertisement Update

  • Fixed lod popping on Armco on Kemmel Straight

  • Fixed pit lane track limits at La Source on Endurance Layout

  • Fixed the last endurance garage containing incorrect branding

  • General terrain/road materials review

  • Improve road surface quality at endurance layout pit exit

  • Les Coombes second apex curbs being too high

Interlagos  

  • Fixed minor issues with track limits trigger near garages

Circuit of the Americas  

  • Fixed real road heavy loading as saturated grip and medium loading as high grip.

Fuji  

  • Fixed Start/finish gantry smoothing issue

Monza  

  • Improved mesh resolution outside Ascari exit

Car Updates

General

  • Added display panel to 2025 cars

  • Fixed swingman camera shifting positions between cars

  • General review of cockpit specular occlusion

  • General review of exterior car LOD distances

  • General review on Orange Peel effect on car liveries

  • Updated 2024 and 2025 teams to use correct pit spots

  • Improved LMGT3 Fuel & NRG estimates accuracy

  • LMGT3 Tyre Tweaks with heating/cooling improvements, minor grip changes with temp and lower exponent to thermal deg.

Alpine A424 LMDh  

  • Added pit lights

Aston Martin Vantage LMGT3

  • Adjusted Weight Penalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+3], Portimao \[+8], Spa \[-10], Le Mans \[+13], Fuji \[-7], Bahrain \[+10], Imola \[-7], Interlagos \[+22], Qatar \[-3]

BMW M4 LMGT3  

  • Added BMW M4 Evo 2025 as a visual version of the car (no physics difference)

  • Added missing cockpit light

  • BMW M4 Missing latch on rear of car

  • Fixed interior gap at the side/rear

  • Fixed missing aero and carbon EVO parts

  • Fixed reversed text on tail light

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+20], Portimao \[+15], Le Mans \[+25], Monza \[-6] Fuji \[+10], Bahrain \[+10], Imola \[+5], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[+28], Qatar \[+12]

Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh 

  • Added correct endurance lights

  • Added missing car "indicator" lights

  • Fixed 311 Cadillac showing wrong number

Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R

  • Adjusted Weight Penalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+15], Portimao \[+8], Spa \[-10], Le Mans \[+11], Monza \[+10], Fuji \[+15], Bahrain \[+5], Imola \[+20], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[+11], Qatar \[+12]

Ferrari 296 LMGT3  

  • Added missing sliding window element

  • Fixed mask in template being slightly offset on some parts

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+20], Portimao \[+22], Spa \[+25], Le Mans \[+15], Monza \[+10], Fuji \[+20], Bahrain \[+27], Imola \[+10], COTA \[+27], Interlagos \[+12], Qatar \[+27]

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO  

  • Fixed body being slightly offset

Ferrari 499P LMH  

  • Added New Endurance Lights

  • Adjusted cockpit light colour

  • Corrected brake light inaccuracies

  • Fixed error where you could see through body on trackside cameras

Ford Mustang LMGT3  

  • Fixed inaccurate side mirror casings

  • No BoP changes

Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2

  • Fixed zfighting on body panel

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+31], Portimao \[+35], Spa \[+10], Le Mans \[+20], Monza \[+20], Fuji \[+15], Bahrain \[+31], Imola \[+22], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[+10], Qatar \[+9]

Lexus RCF LMGT3

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+10], Portimao \[+27], Spa \[+15], Le Mans \[+12], Fuji \[+15], Bahrain \[+10], Imola \[-5], COTA \[+12], Interlagos \[-10], Qatar \[+7]

  • Adjusted PowerPosition \[%] at Le Mans \[+1]

McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo  

  • Various updates to interior model

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+10], Portimao \[+25], Spa \[+10], Le Mans \[+22], Monza \[-12], Fuji \[+10], Bahrain \[+20], Imola \[+10], COTA \[+12], Qatar \[+27]

Peugeot 9X8 LMH  

  • Fixed HANS device and safety belt not showing

Peugeot 9X8 2024 (with wing)

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at all tracks \[+15]

Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3  

  • Added grill texture to 92

  • Corrected 90 headlight colour

  • Corrected 90 number plate

  • Improved look of delta bar on hud

  • Steering wheel buttons are now lit at night

  • Updated aero for tyre updates

  • Adjusted WeightPenalty \[kg] at Sebring \[+25], Portimao \[+35], Spa \[+30], Le Mans \[+28], Monza \[+7], Fuji \[+25], Bahrain \[+35], Imola \[+20], COTA \[+37], Interlagos \[+29], Qatar \[+32]

Porsche 963 LMDh  

  • Corrected windshield banners

  • Fixed dashboard numbers

Changed files in this update

