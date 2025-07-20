Hello.

We're happy to announce that Forged Into History: Speedway Odyssey releases today. To celebrate this occasion the game will be available at a discounted price. Additionally, our other title will also be on sale during this time.

With the release of the game the screenshots were updated and a new trailer presenting the game was released. Some of our previous trailers were removed but they will still be available on our Youtube channel.

The demo version of the game was also updated to the final release version.

Thank you for your interest.