 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19274316 Edited 18 July 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The visual effect of object outlines has been enhanced

Some elemental mechanisms have been optimized, and the frequency of element calculation tick has slowed down.

Endless mode now records the highest score

Previously, the difficulty in endless mode increased with each wave of enemies, which gradually increased the damage taken by player, causing the player to be killed instantly by his own explosives. Now almost all explosive weapons have added some minor self-damage, which will not be increased by the difficulty. The difficulty increase will only increase damage from enemies. Now the difficulty will also slowly increase the health of enemies.

Added stricter air wall restrictions to prevent monsters from flying too far to unexpected locations.
Adjusted the volume of some overly noisy demon sounds and added some new random BGMs endless mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2762481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link