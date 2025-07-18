The visual effect of object outlines has been enhanced



Some elemental mechanisms have been optimized, and the frequency of element calculation tick has slowed down.



Endless mode now records the highest score



Previously, the difficulty in endless mode increased with each wave of enemies, which gradually increased the damage taken by player, causing the player to be killed instantly by his own explosives. Now almost all explosive weapons have added some minor self-damage, which will not be increased by the difficulty. The difficulty increase will only increase damage from enemies. Now the difficulty will also slowly increase the health of enemies.



Added stricter air wall restrictions to prevent monsters from flying too far to unexpected locations.

Adjusted the volume of some overly noisy demon sounds and added some new random BGMs endless mode.