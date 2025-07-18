Hey, everyone! We're getting a bit experimental with this one. Lots of balance changes, including the Ardor System, Talents such as Silkcloak and Ghostrunner, and Cassius' Sacrifice!

For the next patch, we have big reworks planned for the Tactician and Ardent Rage Talents (they're a bit boring at the moment) and some more improvements for Cassius' fight. We're also planning on reworking the Tutorial to become more dynamic, but that's probably coming in a patch later down the line.

Game Improvements

New Death Tips explaining how the Execution and the Ardor System works;

Enemy Icons in the Codex ;

Added a third Ardent Body Blessing ;

Swapped positions for the Death and Fate Blessings;

Adjusted enemy spawn rates in some arenas;

Balance Adjustments

Soul Circle level scarling is much lower - that means you can now level up much faster;

Ardor Levels have smaller sizes - that means it is easier to both gain and lose your Ardor Level;

Silkcloak nerf - At Ardor S, you lose a bit of Ardor instead of taking damage;

Ghostrunner buff - After 10s of not taking damage, you deal 5 nonlethal damage on contact;

Deflect buff - Deflected projectiles now pierce enemies (and make a satisfying sound when hitting them, too!);

Cassius nerf - Sacrifice now only heals 25% of his Maximum Blood;

Precise Shot and Smokeshot buff - both only cost 1 Bullet now;

Fiery Dragon nerf - you now shoot 4 projectiles (was 5);

Fixes

Controller device detection (PS or XBOX) improved;

Pickups not working properly during Slow Motion;

Menu option for 'Hold Shoot to repeat' not being selected properly;

Blessing text not being properly translated on language change;

Added some missing localization for French, Spanish and Japanese;

Adjusted some chinese dialog text;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan